Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Holdings Lowered by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Invesco by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ opened at $23.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.42. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on IVZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.68.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.36 per share, with a total value of $35,040,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,731,090 shares of company stock worth $141,098,716 over the last ninety days. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

