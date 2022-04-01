BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 59,220 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,884,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,748,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 791,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,197,000 after purchasing an additional 425,289 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,151,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,025,000 after purchasing an additional 338,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 720.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 335,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after purchasing an additional 295,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $1,163,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $128,517.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,522 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,165. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BMRN opened at $77.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.84 and a 200-day moving average of $82.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.17, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.50. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.21.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMRN. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

