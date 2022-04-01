NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $3.58 Million Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,937 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 92.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XRAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.47. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $47.40 and a one year high of $69.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

