Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Gap Up to $6.83

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.83, but opened at $7.09. Newegg Commerce shares last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 9,739 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEGG. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Newegg Commerce by 99,550.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Newegg Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the second quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as a tech-focused e-commerce company in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers computer systems, components, electronics, gaming products, networking and smart home products, office solutions, software and services, automotive and industrial products, home and tool products, health and sport products, apparel and accessories, home furnishings, and personal goods.

