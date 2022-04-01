Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.68.

IVZ stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

In other news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $3,920,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.36 per share, for a total transaction of $35,040,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,731,090 shares of company stock worth $141,098,716 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

