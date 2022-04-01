Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 364,132 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 7,934,824 shares.The stock last traded at $9.17 and had previously closed at $8.81.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TEVA shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $43,231.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $52,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 932.2% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.