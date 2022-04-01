Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 364,132 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 7,934,824 shares.The stock last traded at $9.17 and had previously closed at $8.81.
A number of equities analysts have commented on TEVA shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.
The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14.
In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $43,231.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $52,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 932.2% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.
