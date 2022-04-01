iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 516,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 29,086,220 shares.The stock last traded at $211.28 and had previously closed at $211.71.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.70.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.