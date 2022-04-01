Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Up 3.7%

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.06 and last traded at $5.06. 5,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,326,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $5.60 to $6.30 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.18.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $724.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $168.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLX. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,286,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,075,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,116,000 after purchasing an additional 697,587 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,132,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,153.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 509,932 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 366,054 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

