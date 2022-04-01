Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) shares rose 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $84.00 and last traded at $83.88. Approximately 4,869 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 904,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.35.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.07.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 92.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $35.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $464,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $1,040,770.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,956 shares of company stock valued at $9,881,704 in the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 969,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,427,000 after purchasing an additional 78,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Intrepid Potash by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,892,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in Intrepid Potash by 42.3% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 389,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,040,000 after buying an additional 115,812 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intrepid Potash by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 261,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after buying an additional 28,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth $10,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.