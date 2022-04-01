Short Interest in ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Decreases By 20.4%

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,800 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the February 28th total of 507,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 77.7 days.

Shares of ZTE stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. ZTE has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $4.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76.

About ZTE (Get Rating)

ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer systems, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other technologies and product solutions for meeting carries' requirements.

