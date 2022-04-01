Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Volta Inc – Class A from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Shares of NYSE VLTA opened at $3.05 on Monday. Volta Inc – Class A has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLTA. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Volta Inc – Class A by 413.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,823,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,941 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Volta Inc – Class A by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,729,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,796 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter worth $7,616,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter worth $6,829,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter worth $6,488,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

