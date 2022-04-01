Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Volta Inc – Class A from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.19.
Shares of NYSE VLTA opened at $3.05 on Monday. Volta Inc – Class A has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09.
About Volta Inc – Class A (Get Rating)
Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Volta Inc – Class A (VLTA)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Volta Inc - Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Inc - Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.