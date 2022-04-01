Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Barclays

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LSEA. B. Riley lifted their target price on Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landsea Homes from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ LSEA opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. Landsea Homes has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $10.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $397.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.17.

Landsea Homes ( NASDAQ:LSEA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 5.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Landsea Homes will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Forsum acquired 27,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Qin Zhou acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $178,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 155,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,693 over the last 90 days. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landsea Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Landsea Homes by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Landsea Homes by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 553.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. 23.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

