Analysts Expect Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Pinduoduo posted earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 177.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nomura lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $152.06. The firm has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.45 and its 200-day moving average is $67.90.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

