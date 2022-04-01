TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Maxim Group

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Maxim Group from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRxADE HEALTH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

MEDS stock opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.04. TRxADE HEALTH has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06.

TRxADE HEALTH ( NASDAQ:MEDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 53.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.24%. As a group, analysts predict that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEDS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

