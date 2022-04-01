Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) PT Lowered to $4.50 at Barclays

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $194.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.21. Molecular Templates has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20.

Molecular Templates ( NASDAQ:MTEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.22. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 214.51% and a negative return on equity of 89.62%. Research analysts forecast that Molecular Templates will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $808,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 764.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 374.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

