Brokerages Expect Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) to report ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Portage Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Portage Biotech will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.93). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.48). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Portage Biotech.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02.

PRTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portage Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portage Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of PRTG stock opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.69. Portage Biotech has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $44.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Portage Biotech by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Portage Biotech by 415.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Portage Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Portage Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Portage Biotech by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 5.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

