ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $95.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.00. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12-month low of $58.95 and a 12-month high of $97.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.08 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 46.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,423,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,583,000 after purchasing an additional 166,071 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $4,723,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,484,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,992,000 after purchasing an additional 460,493 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,420,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,689,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,325,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the period. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

