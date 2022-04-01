Polaris (NYSE:PII) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Polaris Inc. designs, engineers and manufactures off-road and on-road vehicles. The company’s operating segment consists of ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket and Boats. It markets its products under the RZR, RANGER, GENERAL, Sportsman, Polaris ACE, RANGER CREW, RZR XP, RZR RS1, Polaris Engineered Accessories, Polaris INDY EVO, 850 Patriot, Timbersled, FTR, GEM, Goupil, Aixam and Taylor-Dunn, DAGOR, Sportsman MV, MRZR, Pro Comp, Smittybilt, Rubicon Express, Poison Spyder, Trail Master, LRG, G2 Axle & Gear, Kolpin, Pro Armor, Klim, 509, Trail Tech, Bennington, Godfrey, Hurricane, Rinker, Larson and Striper brands. Polaris Inc., formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc., is based in Medina, Minnesota. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PII. Raymond James raised their price objective on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.93.

Shares of PII stock opened at $105.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.33. Polaris has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,848,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,198,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,522,000 after buying an additional 30,039 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,632,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

