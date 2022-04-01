Piper Sandler Cuts Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Price Target to $10.00

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humacyte from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.65.

Shares of HUMA stock opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. Humacyte has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49.

Humacyte ( NASDAQ:HUMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.61. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humacyte will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

