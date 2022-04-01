Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) to Strong Sell

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of NVGS stock opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $682.47 million, a P/E ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 2.10. Navigator has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $12.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,985,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after acquiring an additional 174,499 shares during the period. Steinberg Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,502,000 after acquiring an additional 19,299 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 118,783 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 850,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after buying an additional 23,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 512,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 81,500 shares during the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

