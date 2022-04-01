Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gain Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.35.

Shares of NASDAQ GANX opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.78 and a quick ratio of 11.62. Gain Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93.

Gain Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GANX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.16. Gain Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.12% and a negative net margin of 8,470.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GANX. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Gain Therapeutics by 64.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

