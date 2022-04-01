Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) PT Raised to $14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CYXT. Zacks Investment Research cut Cyxtera Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cyxtera Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Cyxtera Technologies stock opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. Cyxtera Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $13.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Cyxtera Technologies ( NASDAQ:CYXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $178.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.71 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cyxtera Technologies will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth about $4,151,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $648,000.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

