Analysts Anticipate AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is ($0.01). AcuityAds posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AcuityAds.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). AcuityAds had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 14.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATY. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Desjardins lowered shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.21.

Shares of ATY opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.31 million and a P/E ratio of 21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.10. AcuityAds has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $14.58.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 1,687.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 224,474 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 21,741 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AcuityAds by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 370,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AcuityAds by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

