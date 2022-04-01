Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. MP Materials posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 161.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.47 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

MP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

MP opened at $57.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.04. MP Materials has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $60.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 78.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 21.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $1,152,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 257,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $11,899,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,935,876 shares of company stock worth $216,329,320 over the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,162,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $848,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $1,136,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,150,000 after acquiring an additional 268,776 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 48,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 13,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

