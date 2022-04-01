Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) will post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.02. Target Hospitality posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 107.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Target Hospitality.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

In other news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Target Hospitality by 547.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Target Hospitality by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

TH stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $611.72 million, a PE ratio of -120.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.95.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

