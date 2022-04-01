Robert E. Price Sells 2,564 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) Director Robert E. Price sold 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $203,504.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $78.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.02. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.77 and a 12-month high of $99.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.81.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $975.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.38%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,946,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,528,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,811,000 after buying an additional 41,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 870,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,686,000 after buying an additional 51,239 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,209,000 after buying an additional 12,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on PriceSmart in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

