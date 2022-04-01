Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $38.91 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,139 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.1% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $38,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.8% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 34,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.82.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $174.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.62. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

