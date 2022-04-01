AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 720,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,778,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,677,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,684,000 after purchasing an additional 332,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $146.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.59 and its 200-day moving average is $124.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. AGCO has a 52-week low of $108.56 and a 52-week high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AGCO will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.74%.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

