Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 128,521 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $10,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 86,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 27,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.42. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

