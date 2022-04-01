Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 626 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($64.84) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.14.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $60.03. The firm has a market cap of $131.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.98 and a 200-day moving average of $51.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.544 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

About TotalEnergies (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.