Community Bank N.A. Has $130,000 Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 292,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,967,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 18,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 291,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after purchasing an additional 274,411 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 60,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.87.

NYSE BK opened at $49.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $45.80 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.50 and a 200-day moving average of $56.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

