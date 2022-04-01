Community Bank N.A. Trims Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,393 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in TJX Companies by 904.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.65.

TJX Companies stock opened at $60.58 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.52%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

