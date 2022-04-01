Mark Alan Peterson Sells 4,543 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $249,955.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $54.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.26, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.68. EPR Properties has a one year low of $41.14 and a one year high of $56.29.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.39 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. This is a boost from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 303.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EPR Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in EPR Properties by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in EPR Properties by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 296,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,623,000 after purchasing an additional 159,328 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 14.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.90.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

