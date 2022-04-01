Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Short Interest Update

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,151,000 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the February 28th total of 1,519,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPPMF opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.27. Copper Mountain Mining has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $4.20.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $108.49 million for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 29.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.75 to C$5.80 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.68.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.