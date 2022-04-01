Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

TSE opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.16. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $43.24 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 45.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trinseo news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $1,129,372.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $176,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,957 shares of company stock worth $2,055,923. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

