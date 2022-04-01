Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,400 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the February 28th total of 206,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 100.3 days.

DCHPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 5,400 ($70.74) to GBX 5,700 ($74.67) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

OTCMKTS DCHPF opened at $54.80 on Friday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.37.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC is a holding company, which engages in the veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products business. It operates through the following segments: European Pharmaceuticals; North American Pharmaceuticals; and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The European Pharmaceuticals segment markets and sells licensed pharmaceuticals and specialist pet foods to the veterinary profession in Europe.

