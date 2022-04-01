Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Up 28.9% in March

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,000 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the February 28th total of 96,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 414,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CLLNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cellnex Telecom from €65.00 ($71.43) to €64.00 ($70.33) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cellnex Telecom from €67.00 ($73.63) to €65.00 ($71.43) in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cellnex Telecom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLLNY opened at $24.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.26. Cellnex Telecom has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $36.87.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.