Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

Shares of BHB stock opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $429.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Bar Harbor Bankshares ( NYSEAMERICAN:BHB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $34.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHB. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 14,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,117,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 423,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 50.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

