XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Barclays

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

XPEV has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPeng from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $55.60 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.08.

Shares of XPEV opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 6.81. XPeng has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $56.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.13.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.70. XPeng had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPeng will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at $241,853,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in XPeng by 22.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,300,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,329,000 after buying an additional 3,000,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in XPeng by 14.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,021,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,571,000 after buying an additional 2,584,129 shares in the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at $84,549,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in XPeng by 1,270.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,910,000 after buying an additional 1,674,504 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

