FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $9,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 140.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,263,000 after acquiring an additional 166,011 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,545,000 after purchasing an additional 125,808 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 103.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 231,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,952,000 after purchasing an additional 117,466 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1,802.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,708,000 after purchasing an additional 68,857 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $25,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $434.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $416.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $430.63. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $304.07 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDS. StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $432.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Northcoast Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.10.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

