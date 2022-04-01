Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,399 Shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF were worth $10,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 227,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 55,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 20,880 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $836,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 8,932 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 819,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,836,000 after buying an additional 619,665 shares during the period.

Shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.89. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $28.93.

