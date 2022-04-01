Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Truist Financial

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $52.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.03. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $39.07 and a 52 week high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $318.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.68 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

