Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 11,558 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,558 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $10,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $77.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.67. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.16 and a 12-month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

