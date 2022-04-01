DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,229 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $11,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $73.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.14. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.37 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

