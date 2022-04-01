Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $11,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,401,849,000 after purchasing an additional 973,779 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,484 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Sempra by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,658,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,245,000 after purchasing an additional 180,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,995,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,967,000 after purchasing an additional 230,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sempra by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,583,000 after purchasing an additional 153,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.57.

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $168.12 on Friday. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $169.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.00 and its 200 day moving average is $134.74. The stock has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.44%.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra Profile (Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.