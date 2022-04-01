Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.22.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $485.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $478.83. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.53 and a 12-month high of $580.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.98, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.43%.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,951,877.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $681,904.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,974 shares of company stock valued at $23,548,249. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

