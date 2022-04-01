Regentatlantic Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,044 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $198,847,000 after buying an additional 503,371 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,431,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $108,928,000 after buying an additional 225,570 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,759,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $123,630,000 after buying an additional 634,567 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 178.4% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 71,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 46,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,517 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 18,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $35.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of -111.50 and a beta of 1.32. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $61.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

