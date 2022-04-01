Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Manhattan Associates from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.57.
MANH opened at $138.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 80.65 and a beta of 1.99. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $113.38 and a 1 year high of $188.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.16.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 38.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,206,000 after purchasing an additional 822,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,619,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 980.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,962,000 after purchasing an additional 254,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,043,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,665,000 after purchasing an additional 222,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 283.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,636,000 after acquiring an additional 220,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.
About Manhattan Associates (Get Rating)
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
