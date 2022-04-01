Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Manhattan Associates from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.57.

MANH opened at $138.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 80.65 and a beta of 1.99. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $113.38 and a 1 year high of $188.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.16.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 38.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,206,000 after purchasing an additional 822,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,619,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 980.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,962,000 after purchasing an additional 254,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,043,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,665,000 after purchasing an additional 222,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 283.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,636,000 after acquiring an additional 220,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

