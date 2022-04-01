Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.29.

JCI opened at $65.57 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $59.53 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,856 shares of company stock worth $1,011,751 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

