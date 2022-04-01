Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Twilio by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after acquiring an additional 152,151 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,456,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,141,000 after purchasing an additional 346,907 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,247,000 after acquiring an additional 920,349 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,730,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Twilio by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,109,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,928,000 after acquiring an additional 149,841 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $164.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.46. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $412.68.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $848,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $208,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,961 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWLO. TheStreet lowered Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.52.

About Twilio (Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.